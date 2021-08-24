https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/insanity-prepare-hurricane-according-cdc/

Guest post by Jeff Bettag at Eat The Damn Salad

Thank goodness we have the CDC! As hurricane season comes upon us, they have come up with a checklist to make sure we all make it through safely. You can go directly to the CDC site to get the list, as well as other good health tips but I will give you the short list here as it is important.

You can’t stop a tropical storm or hurricane, but you can take steps now to protect yourself and your family.

That is good advice, as you shouldn’t wait until the last minute. And what is the first thing that should be done?

Get a covid-19 vaccine as soon as you can.

Down the list from that is all that other stuff such as protect the older adults and pets and prepare an evacuation. You know, the stuff that you should do AFTER getting the vaccine. No, this is not satire as preparing for hurricanes is no laughing matter. What would I have on that list as opposed to getting a shot?

-Stock up on canned, nutrient dense food such as beans, tomatoes and beets. You will need that energy.

-Apples, bananas and oranges are also a must as they are easy to transport if needed and also give good energy.

-Get package seeds and nuts that will keep.

This short list can be helpful even if you aren’t in areas that are threatened by hurricanes. I guess I just think differently from the CDC when it comes to prevention of disease and what will benefit most when facing a natural disaster.

Until next time…#eatthedamnsalad

