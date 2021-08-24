https://www.dailywire.com/news/morning-wire-fda-grants-full-approval-to-pfizer-vaccine-taliban-lay-out-red-line-in-afghanistan-judges-rule-covid-19-racial-relief-policies-unconstitutional

1) FDA Grants Full Approval To Pfizer Vaccine

The Topline: On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 16 years of age and older.

Quote Of The Day:

“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened. … It’s time for you to go get your vaccination.” — President Joe Biden

The Facts

All COVID-19 vaccines have been operating under emergency use authorization since December. The Pfizer vaccine is still available under the emergency authorization for people ages 12 to 15, as it is not fully approved for them.

The vaccine will now be called “Comirnaty” in the marketplace.

The Authorization Process

With an emergency use authorization, a treatment can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies if it appears to be effective, and the potential benefits are deemed to outweigh the known risks.

In order to obtain full approval for a vaccine, a manufacturer must submit a biologics license application (BLA) for the FDA to review.

What’s Next?

Experts predict that full approval could persuade some unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the full approval might get businesses and universities to officially mandate the vaccine.

The CDC currently does not decide which vaccines are required for schools and childcare centers – that’s left to state governments.

The Numbers: As of Monday, over 62% of adults in the U.S. were fully vaccinated.

2) Taliban Lay Out “Red Line” In Afghanistan

The Topline: As the U.S. military continues its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the Taliban has issued a “red line,” implying there would be consequences if all personnel had not left the country by August 31.

Quote Of The Day:

“It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that. If the U.S. or U.K. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction.” — Taliban Spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen

Evacuation Update

The situation in Afghanistan — and around the Kabul airport — is becoming more chaotic and deadly. On Saturday, seven people, including a toddler, were killed outside the airport, bringing the total death count to over a dozen.

Taliban members are reportedly assaulting American citizens, as well as threatening them with violence unless they hand over their passports. On Monday, U.S. and German troops engaged in a firefight at the airport against “unidentified attackers.” At least one Afghan guard was killed.

Biden Administration

President Biden is now saying the ongoing evacuation of thousands of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans would have been difficult regardless of timing.

In his remarks Sunday, he said, “The evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful, no matter when it started or when we began. Would have been true if we had started a month ago or a month from now. There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and the heartbreaking images you see on television. It’s just a fact.”

With the evacuation process continuing slowly, it’s increasingly unlikely that all U.S. personnel will be withdrawn by August 31st — the deadline initially set by President Biden.

Biden said he “hopes” to adhere to his own deadline, but admitted an extension might be needed.

Taliban

In an interview with Sky News, a Taliban spokesperson effectively threatened the Biden administration, saying they would not “allow” an extension to carry out evacuations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly use the upcoming emergency G7 summit to ask President Biden to extend the August 31st deadline.

Remember: Other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, are sending forces beyond the airport to rescue civilians. For example, a Washington Post reporter was rescued by British troops, all while U.S. forces are mostly constrained to the area around the Kabul airport.

3) Judges Rule COVID-19 ‘Racial Relief’ Policies Unconstitutional

The Topline: A controversial ‘racial relief’ package that prioritized COVID aid to minority farmers while excluding their white counterparts has been labeled unconstitutional by judges in multiple states.

The Issue

As part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, $4 billion in COVID-19 debt relief was set aside specifically for “socially disadvantaged” farmers, including black, Hispanic, American Indian, and Asian American farmers. White farmers were excluded from receiving debt relief under the plan.

White Farmers Sue

White farmers in at least three states – Florida, Tennessee, and Wisconsin – sued the Biden administration, alleging discrimination. In each of those states, federal judges sided with the farmers and granted preliminary injunctions against the relief program.

A U.S. District Judge in Florida said Congress had an “obligation to do away with governmentally imposed discrimination based on race” and further wrote, “Congress moved with great speed to address the history of discrimination, but did not move with great care.”

Biden Administration Responds

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has been pushing back on the rulings, arguing, “socially disadvantaged” farmers have struggled for generations because of “systemic discrimination and a cycle of debt.” Vilsack also lashed out at the white farmers, asking where they had been for the past century when this discrimination was taking place.

New Developments

According to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by a civil rights attorney, an advocate for black farmers wrote a letter in a June 2nd email to Secretary Vilsack saying President Biden’s transition team told them debt relief for black farmers was “unconstitutional.” This would indicate the Biden administration knew such a policy was unconstitutional in November, but went forward with the policy anyway.

The Unconstitutionality

In his ruling, Judge William Griesbach in Wisconsin, wrote about the constitutionality of the policy, noting because this was a debt relief program, it should have considered the financial circumstances of the individual farmers, not their race. He said the government could have implemented a race-neutral program and given priority to farmers and ranchers who had been left out of previous pandemic relief funding, but they couldn’t make this determination based on race.

Other Stories We’re Tracking

Mississippi Increases COVID Penalties

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Health announced those who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for ten days or face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. The order states those infected with COVID-19 “must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness.”

Tennessee Flooding

Massive flooding in middle Tennessee over the weekend resulted in at least 22 deaths, with dozens still missing. The rapid influx of rainwater caused local creeks to swell into dangerous rapids, capable of sweeping up cars and wiping homes off their foundations.

Australian Rescue Dogs Shot

A rural council in Australia has outraged animal activists by allegedly shooting multiple impounded dogs. The council claims the action was taken in order to prevent volunteers from violating COVID-19 lockdowns to pick them up. According to the office of local government, the incident may have been a violation of animal rights laws and activists are pushing for an investigation.

