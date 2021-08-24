https://trishintel.com/mysterious-havana-syndrome-threat-delays-vp-kamala-harris-overseas-trip/

Vice President Kamala Harris has been held up overseas by the breakout of an unusual and dangerous medical condition.

The U.S. embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam released a statement explaining an “anomalous health incident.” (Story continues below.)

– Advertisement –



“Earlier this evening, the Vice President’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” the embassy said. “After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip. The delegation will leave Singapore tonight and arrive in Hanoi, Vietnam.”

The Vice President’s delay came after reports that two U.S. personnel had been medically evacuated from Hanoi over apparent cases of “Havana syndrome,” a strange combination of serious health symptoms with unclear origin or explanation.

Some have called the syndrome, which has affected U.S. officials and intelligence sources around the world since 2016, part of an attack. The first reported cases appeared in Cuba in 2016, hence the name “Havana syndrome.”

“We still don’t have answers on Havana Syndrome,” said retired FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi.

So far, there has been no reporting that Harris is sick.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stressed the importance of this overseas trip at a White House press briefing Monday.

“Vice President Harris is currently, as you know, in Singapore,” Psaki said. “Her next stop will be Vietnam. This trip is an important — important for the Biden-Harris administration. It’s about strengthening and deepening our partnerships with Singapore, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia, because these partnerships matter to the people, prosperity, and security of the United States. I’d also note that she — her meetings in Singapore today resulted in several substantive deliverables across a range of key issues and reaffirm the strong U.S. commitment to Southeast Asia and the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership.”

– Advertisement –



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

