Well that didn’t take very long.

According to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to a new low of 41 percent following his regime’s recent handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The numbers in this poll, no matter how much stock you put into the accuracy of polls nowadays, are very telling.

Here are some of the notable statistics from the poll:

Half approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic

Only 39 percent approved of his handling of the economy, despite overwhelmingly positive media coverage

While most Americans agree with the decision for the U.S. military to leave Afghanistan, which was initially brokered under former President Donald Trump’s administration, just 26 percent approve of his handling of the Afghan withdrawal

A whopping 73 percent of “Americans believe Afghanistan will once again become a base for terrorists who want to attack the United States”

But perhaps the most telling number to come out of this poll is that a mere 32 percent of Independents approve of Biden’s overall job performance.

The 41 percent overall job approval rating for Biden is a steep drop in a short amount of time.

In July, Biden’s approval rating had dropped from a high of 57 percent in April to 50 percent, according to numbers from Gallup. It has only taken four months for Biden’s overall approval rating to drop 16 points.

However you feel about polls, that’s a massive drop in a relatively small period of time.

