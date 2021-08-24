https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-york-rep-says-biden-low-iq-individual-severely-cognitively-impaired/

Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney channeled her inner Donald Trump while slamming Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Tenney wrote that he is a “low IQ individual” and that he is “severely cognitively impaired.”

“Biden is a dangerous combination of arrogance and incompetence emanating from a “low IQ individual” who is now severely cognitively impaired. Channeling President Trump,” Tenney tweeted.

Biden is a dangerous combination of arrogance and incompetence emanating from a “low IQ individual” who is now severely cognitively impaired. Channeling President Trump. https://t.co/3NX4Cf7Oxn — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 24, 2021

Tenney had also quote tweeted a story in which Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to news that Biden is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave American citizens behind.

Responding to news that the US embassy had issued a final alert for US citizens to leave Afghanistan or they’re on their own, which was recalled 30 mins later, Tenney wrote that “this is a failure on all levels.”

This is a failure on all levels. “Leading from Behind” has officially replaced “No Man Left Behind”. https://t.co/qbNF7iRmWM — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 24, 2021

“’Leading from Behind’ has officially replaced ‘No Man Left Behind,’” she added.

