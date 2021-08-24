https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/now-what-joe-biden-taliban-says-no-extensions-to-august-31-withdrawal-deadline-and-wont-let-afghans-leave-the-country/

The adults are back in charge. (How refreshing.)

Yesterday, the Taliban promised that if Joe Biden asked for an extension to the August 31 withdrawal deadline, their answer would be no.

Taliban spokesman: “It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces… If the U.S. or U.K. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”https://t.co/O7nJxo3lp5 pic.twitter.com/PDv2Fn3dDm — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2021

Well, unlike the Biden administration, the Taliban are fully committed to keeping their promises:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban spokesman says US must complete evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 withdrawal date, ‘no extensions.’ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 24, 2021

Good times!

#BREAKING #Taliban spokesman Zabehullah Mujahid says “West must complete withdrawal and evacuations by August 31”, adding that they won’t allow anyone to leave after that date and will take a different approach. pic.twitter.com/5wiXxOevaC — EHA News (@eha_news) August 24, 2021

And it just keeps getting better:

#BREAKING #Taliban spokesman Zabehullah Mujahid: ▪️”We have closed roads to the #Kabul Airport and will let only foreigners through.”

▪️”The US shouldn’t encourage anyone to leave.”

▪️”What happens at the airport is painful.” pic.twitter.com/LPnbHdrfva — EHA News (@eha_news) August 24, 2021

The Taliban will make sure that what happens at the airport — and everywhere else — is as painful as possible.

Lmao. Essentially calling Biden a paper tiger to a world audience https://t.co/yat47F8xye — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2021

Hard to blame them. They’re just calling it as they see it. Calling it as the world sees it.

We have aircraft carriers and stealth bombers, they have pickup trucks and AK’s. And Biden is probably going to take orders from them. https://t.co/TJ2c0on3V2 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 24, 2021

Because leadership.

And Biden still has no idea how many Americans are STRANDED behind enemy lines. Total Disaster. https://t.co/0RbPiwftHA — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) August 24, 2021

This is why you don’t negotiate with Terrorists. https://t.co/UjhTc7hfMd — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) August 24, 2021

We thought it was obvious. But the Biden administration likes to do things differently.

A U.S. official says that CIA Director William Burns visited Kabul on Monday to meet with the Taliban’s top political leader. The official told @AP the meeting between Burns and Abdul Ghani Baradar came amid the ongoing evacuations at the Kabul airport. https://t.co/kRedYCveQV — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2021

Biden really sending the CIA director to beg the terrorists not to kill Americans.https://t.co/jmQbiph0F8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2021

How much worse can this possibly get? When it comes to Joe Biden, there doesn’t appear to be a bottom to this barrel.

The only deadline is when the last American is out of Afghanistan and not a single second before. I wish we had a president with the spine to understand this — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2021

We wish we had a president, period.

Trump would have MOAB’d them. Hell even OBAMA wouldn’t put up with this shit. Is Joe even awake. Does he even care? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2021

