The National Rifle Association has cancelled its annual meeting in Houston due to concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region related to the virulent delta variant.

“The N.R.A.’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors and supporters,” gun-rights group said earlier this week. “We are mindful that N.R.A. Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications.”

The meeting was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Case numbers in Texas, like those in many other parts of the south, are surging, and hospitals are reporting infection numbers comparable to those in January – though death rates are nowhere near their peak numbers.

