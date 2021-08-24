https://thelibertydaily.com/cuomo-grants-clemency-to-weather-underground-terrorist-because-his-son-is-a-progressive-darling/

Let’s lead with the lede. There is only one reason that Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to David Gilbert on his way out the door as New York Governor. Gilbert’s son, Chesa Boudin, is the radical leftist District Attorney of San Francisco and a rising star in the the Democratic Party.

Gilbert was a member of the infamous “Weather Underground” domestic terrorist organization. He participated in the Brink’s robbery that left a security guard and two police officers dead. He was serving a life sentence for his crime. Now, thanks to Cuomo, he will go before a parole board 35-years ahead of schedule.

The San Francisco prosecutor’s father was granted clemency by Andrew Cuomo before leaving office. Boudin’s father was a leader in the communist terror group, Weather Underground. He was convicted & jailed all these years over his role in the murder of three people. https://t.co/jfWG1wxQba — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2021

According to Mercury News:

Hours before leaving office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday granted clemency to six people, including the driver in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery whose release was championed by his son, San Francisco’s top prosecutor. David Gilbert, 76, is serving a life sentence for his role in the bungled 1981 Brink’s robbery north of New York City, a bloody heist involving leftist revolutionaries that left a guard and two police officers dead. He is among the last surviving people still imprisoned in the $1.6 million robbery often seen as a last gasp of ’60s radicalism. Through Cuomo’s action, he will be referred to the state parole board for potential release. Under his sentence, he wouldn’t have been eligible for parole until 2056. In a news release, Cuomo’s office said that while locked up, Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs, and worked as a tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, teacher’s aide and aide in various prison programs. Gilbert’s son, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, said his “heart is bursting, and it also aches for the families of the three victims.” Republican Assemblymember Mike Lawler, who represents Rockland County, where the robbery happened, slammed the governor’s action. “Andrew Cuomo’s final act as governor is a disgusting betrayal to the people of Rockland County,” he said in a statement. “This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Brink’s Robbery and rather than stand with the brave men and women in law enforcement, Andrew Cuomo has once again stabbed them in the back.”

It is unlikely that Boudin was even aware that Cuomo was considering the action before leaving office in disgrace. As a district attorney in a major U.S. city, even backchannel communications with Cuomo would have been inappropriate. Cuomo’s move was likely prompted by hopes for future considerations as he begins his efforts to regroup within the party that has mostly abandoned him.

As Andrew Cuomo’s legacy goes, this will not rank amongst his most high-profile evil actions. But it should not fall by the wayside that he helped a Communist who participated in killing cops.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

