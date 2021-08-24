https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/oregon-gov-kate-brown-announces-statewide-outdoor-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status/

In Oregon, Masks will be mandated in “all public outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status”, effective Friday.

Kate Brown: In addition, the Oregon Health Authority strongly recommends masking in outdoor gatherings at private residences, where people from different households do not maintain physical distance.

Here we go again, Governor Kate Brown shared this tweet today.

Today we have 1,000 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. I’m continuing to take actions to protect Oregonians and save lives. Effective Friday 8/27, masks will be required in public outdoors settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/0EU6bteTPU — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 24, 2021

There is a vaccine that is available everywhere in the U.S. and it’s free. How long will this BS go on?

This is the same incompetent Governor who signed a law allowing students to graduate without proving they can read, write or do math.

How could you trust a word from this clown’s mouth?

Why would we trust her with our well-being?

these bad policies don’t help anybody. They are all about power.

