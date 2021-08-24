https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/oregon-gov-kate-brown-announces-that-masks-will-be-mandated-in-most-outdoor-settings-regardless-of-vaccination-status/

Masks will be required at most outdoor gatherings starting this Friday, regardless of vaccination status, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

KPTV reports:

According to the governor’s office, the outdoor mask mandate applies to large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible.

The new requirements don’t extend to outdoor gathering at private residences, but state health officials “strongly recommend” masking at gatherings when people from different households can’t distance. The rules also don’t apply to “fleeting encounters,” like two people walking by each other on a trail or in a park.

The rule does not apply to children under 5; people who are actively eating drinking and sleeping; people experiencing homelessness; people who are playing competitive sports, and people performing outdoors.

At least kids under 5 are exempt, and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be sending the police to private residences. Here’s the governor:

At least for now there’s always Australia to point to when it comes to government overreach, so Oregon doesn’t look quite so bad.

