Masks will be required at most outdoor gatherings starting this Friday, regardless of vaccination status, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

#BREAKING: Masks will be required in most outdoor settings in Oregon starting Friday, Aug. 27, regardless of vaccination status, Gov. Kate Brown announced today.https://t.co/cKsx0nBF9f — Fox12Oregon (@fox12oregon) August 24, 2021

KPTV reports:

According to the governor’s office, the outdoor mask mandate applies to large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible. … The new requirements don’t extend to outdoor gathering at private residences, but state health officials “strongly recommend” masking at gatherings when people from different households can’t distance. The rules also don’t apply to “fleeting encounters,” like two people walking by each other on a trail or in a park. … The rule does not apply to children under 5; people who are actively eating drinking and sleeping; people experiencing homelessness; people who are playing competitive sports, and people performing outdoors.

At least kids under 5 are exempt, and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be sending the police to private residences. Here’s the governor:

BREAKING: Oregon Governor Kate Brown imposes OUTDOOR mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/FXTdrrY4N8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2021

This is not about public health. https://t.co/0h6rFD35lU — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 24, 2021

She would like to be prime minister of Australia but is attempting the same repression as state governor instead. — Marsha Kimball – No DMs please (@MarshaKimball9) August 24, 2021

Good grief, a Karen who IS the manager. — Old Guy on a Boat (@AJRDale) August 24, 2021

I’m sooooo happy I got vaccinated so we could go back to living a normal life. Oh wait. — Andy (@Andy13887227) August 24, 2021

There’s no reason to do this. This is insanity — Michael Stevlic🥷 (@mikestevlic) August 24, 2021

These people so hungry for power — Noah Triplett (@ojcola) August 24, 2021

Hi I’m insane and I was elected by insane people. — Death Roh (@roachman61) August 24, 2021

fOlLoW tHe sCiEnCe — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) August 24, 2021

Special place in hell for those who love maximizing control over human beings — Zach (@Znelso28) August 24, 2021

It’s called Oregon — Snacc Attack (@AttackSnacc) August 24, 2021

Mask required. Math, reading and writing optional. — Steve Vaughn (@RealSteveVaughn) August 24, 2021

Brilliant! How about four masks for each person? Hazmat suits? Definitely a great idea to isolate yourself from any of that nasty fresh air. Better avoid sunshine as well. Stay inside. And wait for the world to be perfect without any viruses or diseases. #leaveoregonwhileyoucan — Thor Jensen (@TRJensen22) August 24, 2021

Remember folks when masks don’t stop the spread, just mask harder. It’s that simple — Dave Young (@daveyoung84) August 24, 2021

You have to appreciate the comedy in all of this. Despite them being wrong about everything the whole time, their followers continue to follow. The greatest lesson of history is that for some there is no lesson from history. https://t.co/0nneE2Pcvo — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) August 24, 2021

Ultimate Karen — Mantis Toboggan (@Damageinc138) August 24, 2021

And this is why no one is listening anymore. So much of the “mitigation” guidance is nothing more than theater. Maybe the theater makes people feel like something is being done, but it doesn’t mean your actually doing something. — Leslie In Wonderland (@OurHappyPlace3) August 24, 2021

Oh no. Gotta protect yourself from all that FRESH AIR. — isaacK (@Sgt_Mendi) August 24, 2021

Continue wearing masks at all times in public, forever social distancing, presenting paperwork for services, bi-weekly covid testing, booster shots every 3 months, mandates that enforce segregation, and possible denial of services. You really want this as a way of life? — Houston Calhoun (@MrKitCalhoun) August 24, 2021

At least for now there’s always Australia to point to when it comes to government overreach, so Oregon doesn’t look quite so bad.

