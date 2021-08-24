https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/copy-edit-oscar-winner-wants-only-vaccinated-people-to-see-his-new-movie-when-it-hits-theaters

Actor Sean Penn told CNN on Saturday that he held “some areas of a strong belief in the Second Amendment,” adding that “not getting vaccinated is like pointing a gun at people” and “everyone should get vaccinated.”

“Well, if he believes we should get vaccinated …,” Pat commented on Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Later, Penn expressed why he believed getting vaccinated “should be mandatory like turning your headlights on at night.” Pat joked that Penn is “just full of great analogies.”

The Oscar winner went on to say that he wanted “only vaccinated audiences” to be allowed to watch his new movie, “Flag Day,” when it comes to theaters.

