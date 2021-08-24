http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xatNCuwFySo/ballots-Gavin-Newsom-recall-counting-when-how-long-16405981.php
Californians are already casting ballots in the Sept. 14 Gavin Newsom recall election, and some counties are already processing them.
SFGATE reached out to California’s 12 most populous counties — Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clara, Alameda, Sacramento, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern and San Francisco — and asked how election administrators will count and report ballots in the coming weeks. Only Riverside and Alameda did not respond.