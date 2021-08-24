http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xatNCuwFySo/ballots-Gavin-Newsom-recall-counting-when-how-long-16405981.php

Californians are already casting ballots in the Sept. 14 Gavin Newsom recall election, and some counties are already processing them.

SFGATE reached out to California’s 12 most populous counties — Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clara, Alameda, Sacramento, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern and San Francisco — and asked how election administrators will count and report ballots in the coming weeks. Only Riverside and Alameda did not respond.

In the 2020 presidential election, a few critical swing states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia — reported Election Day results first and slowly counted mail ballots in the days following, creating the “blue shift” (Republicans were likelier to vote in-person on Election Day while Democrats were likelier to vote by mail) that fueled the various debunked “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theories.

Other states such as Texas, Florida and Ohio reported mail-in ballots first and Election Day votes afterwards, and all 10 counties that responded to SFGATE via email said early arriving mail-in ballots will be counted and tabulated first (counties can start processing ballots 29 days before Election Day, but some will not start tabulating them until the state-approved write-in candidate list is finalized on Sept. 3). In other words, assuming it remains true that Democrats are likelier to vote by mail and Republicans are likelier to vote on Election Day (which is no guarantee), California should actually expect see a “red shift” in the Newsom recall.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles will release at least three “sets” of election results. The first, which will be released sometime after polls close after 8 p.m. on Election Day, will contain mail ballots received prior to Election Day. The second will be all in-person ballots cast during the 10-day early voting period leading up to Sept. 14, and the third will be all in-person ballots cast on Election Day itself.

Late-arriving ballots (any ballot postmarked on Sept. 14 and received within seven days of Election Day will be counted) will be added to the tally “throughout the official election canvass,” the county’s elections office wrote in an email.

San Diego

San Diego said it would release its first update containing both mail ballots and early in-person votes shortly after polls close.

For Election Day votes, a county spokesperson wrote in an email that such ballots “must be driven in from 221 voting locations across San Diego County,” adding, “It may take us until 2 a.m. to get all the precinct ballot into the count for our final unofficial election night results.”

Late-arriving mail-in ballots and provisional ballots (when someone misses the Aug. 30 registration but conditionally registers at an in-person polling place) will be counted after that.

All counties have 30 days to certify results, and San Diego County expects to “use every minute of the certification period to make sure every eligible vote is counted and the results are accurate.”

Orange

Like Los Angeles, Orange will report only mail-in ballots in its first report of results. The county then plans to issue an update every 30 minutes “through the evening until all votes have been counted.”

Orange County officials believe that all ballots (with the exception of late-arriving mail ballots) will be counted by midnight on Election Day.

San Bernardino

While San Bernardino County is processing mail-in ballots, it will not start actually counting them until Sept. 7. (California’s election laws state that counties can have machines read ballots 29 days before Election Day, but vote counts cannot be accessed or posted until polls close.)

The county said that the results shared on Election Night will contain early-arriving mail ballots. Mail ballots dropped off on Election Day — a subset the county said makes up a “significant portion of its voted mail ballots” — will not be counted until the next day on Sept. 15.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara will begin tabulating ballots immediately after the write-in candidate list is finalized Sept. 3. The county said it is unsure how long it will take to count all ballots once polls close, citing the fact that officials are not sure of when individuals will return their ballots.

Sacramento

Like Santa Clara, Sacramento plans to begin the tabulation process of mail ballots once the write-in candidate list is finalized.

Elections officials expect the vast majority of ballots to come through the mail, as Election Day in-person voting is typically very limited in Sacramento County. Officials estimated that Election Day votes made up just 6% of total ballots cast in elections between 2018 and 2020.

Contra Costa

Contra Costa County will “ready” mail ballots in the weeks leading up to the election, but will not actually tabulate them until polls close on Election Day.

County officials said they hope to include all mail ballots received through the Friday before Election Day in their initial report and are unsure how long it will take to count in-person votes.

Fresno

Fresno County started tabulating mail ballots Aug. 23 — a week and a half ahead of the release of the approved write-in list on Sept. 3.

The county said that in past elections, 40% of mail ballots have been dropped off on Election Day, and that by the end of Election Day, 60% of all results are tabulated.

Kern

Kern County estimated that 50% of its mail ballots are dropped off on Election Day, but like San Bernardino County, it will wait to count those until Sept. 15.

“At a minimum I would expect between 36% and 43% of the total vote being counted after Election Day,” a county spokesperson wrote in an email.

Processing of early arriving mail ballots began Aug. 23.

San Francisco

San Francisco has already begun processing mail ballots, and has also created a page outlining the reporting schedule for the election.

“The Department will release the first preliminary summary report of election results at approximately 8:45 p.m.” the page reads. “This report will provide the results from the vote-by-mail ballots that the Department received and processed before Election Day.”

“At approximately 9:45 p.m., the Department will release a second summary report of results. The second report will add the initial votes received from polling places to the votes reported in the first results report. At approximately 10:45 p.m., the Department will issue a third summary results report that will add more votes from polling places received since the previous report. After all polling places have reported, the Department will release a final summary report.”