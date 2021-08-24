https://magainstitute.com/ep67-pcaps-poison-pills-and-poltroons-senior-tech-exec-shares-new-info-on-the-cyber-symposium-19aug21/

Senior technology executive Steve Montgomery rejoins the MAGA Institute podcast to provide an update on recent developments in the wake of Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium on the stolen election.

– Advertisement –

Steve discusses in detail what packet capture data is, why it is so difficult to forge, and why people shouldn’t be upset that the raw Pcap data that was sent to Mike Lindell wasn’t released to the public.

First, and most importantly, the experts reviewing the data were concerned that it may have been compromised with a “poison pill” (encrypted and embedded child pornography, financial information, or other data the possession of which would open up anyone downloading it to their hard drive to federal prosecution). Thus, the raw data was not released in an abundance of caution and in the interest of guarding against entrapment by federal law enforcement agencies (something that has happened so often it’s become one of their known, go-to tactics to silence opposition).

Second, the raw data isn’t essential to verifying the accuracy of the Pcap data. For instance, Mike Lindell spent millions of dollars on private investigators who went to foreign countries to determine whether the IP addresses shown in the data matched up with locations where malefactors looking to interfere in our election would be operating. The IP addresses did, primarily in China and Eastern Europe.

Steve also discusses how we can know that the man who physically attacked Mike Lindell at his hotel had military, or at least martial arts, training. One component of the attack was a spear-hand to the subclavian bundle under Mike’s armpit, which Steve describes as a “disabling” attack that causes such pain it prevents the person being attacked from fighting back. Steve said that the attack was so severe he’s amazed Mike was able to stay on his feet.

None of us are happy about having to wait while all the election shenanigans around the country are remedied, but all we can do is keep praying and keep fighting the good fight.

– Advertisement –



