https://www.oann.com/philippines-duterte-accepts-endorsement-to-run-as-vice-president-in-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=philippines-duterte-accepts-endorsement-to-run-as-vice-president-in-2022

August 24, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling political party’s candidate for vice president in next year’s elections, a senior official of the PDP-Laban party said in a statement.

In accepting the endorsement, Duterte is making “the sacrifice” and heeding “the clamour of the people,” said Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the ruling PDP-Laban party.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Davies)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

