President Joe Biden’s administration is not doing enough to get Americans out of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of that country, according to a majority of voters.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the Biden administration is not doing enough to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan. Twenty-eight percent (28%) say the Biden administration is doing enough to rescue Americans. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on August 22-23, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.