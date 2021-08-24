https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/president-biden-hypes-his-build-back-better-agenda-once-again-turns-his-back-on-the-press-walks-away-without-taking-questions/

President Biden was late delivering a speech that had already been postponed for hours Tuesday. He made his appearance, talked about his “Build Back Better” policy, took a quick swing at Donald Trump over his refugee policy, and then walked away, avoiding questions and disappearing through a door.

Looking forward to seeing what Biden’s back looks like today. — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 24, 2021

Once again, Joe Biden has turned his back on the American people. pic.twitter.com/GgJqEwJtiQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2021

He’s literally turning his back to Americans trapped in Afghanistan. No questions. Just leaves the room. pic.twitter.com/tcjKeIpecy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 24, 2021

Turning his back on Americans AGAIN during a crisis of his making, Biden refuses to take questions from the press. Including this question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy: “Do you guarantee every American will be out before the troops leave?” pic.twitter.com/dmQFF8YO0I — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 24, 2021

Biden takes no questions. Ignores shouted question if he’d leave mission if Americans still behind Taliban lines. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 24, 2021

Totally pointless speech, no questions. And I don’t believe him. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 24, 2021

Biden just ran away from reporters, refused to take any questions after having another disastrous foreign policy day and being 5 hours late to the press conference — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2021

Biden flees immediately after concluding remarks on Afghanistan to avoid reporters’ questions pic.twitter.com/dJ9qWU5A8O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2021

First, Biden turned his back on Americans in Afghanistan. Now, he can’t even face the press after leaving Americans stranded under Taliban rule. Was this the “decency” we were told was coming back to the White House? I prefer the “mean tweets.” Watch Biden run from reporters: pic.twitter.com/X9rYzQVT8j — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2021

REPORTER: “Can you guarantee every American will be out before the troops leave?” BIDEN: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/VCFS35XWpM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2021

Well……that was certainly worth the wait! — Scott Holloway (@8Hammerhead8) August 24, 2021

No questions. Biden runs away again. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2021

Loved the part where he said he has asked the pentagon to draft mew evacuation contingency plans because I could’ve sworn the White House told me they had already thought of every contingency. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2021

Love to be several hours late to a press conference in which I take no questions. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2021

Five hours late to talk about infrastructure, some stuff about Afghanistan, and then no questions. The adults are back baby! — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2021

Not having a plan is All Part of the Plan — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 24, 2021

this is utterly delusional. HE is utterly delusional. it’s both pitiful AND terrifying — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 24, 2021

I am seriously and directly concerned about the security of the nation and the fact that we have an admin that is clearly not in control of any situation. This is VERY BAD. https://t.co/63Jb17c4yT — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 24, 2021

Biden leads speech by talking about Build Back Better. Burying the urgent lead. #bringbackbetter — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 24, 2021

He leads off this address talking about “Build Back Better?!” Americans are literally stranded in #Afghanistan right now! pic.twitter.com/83Gtje9AYF — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 24, 2021

Biden was supposed to hold a press conference on Afghanistan at noon. It didn’t happen until 5:05. He spoke for just over fifteen minutes, began by talking about “build back better,” and took no questions — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2021

Jaw on the FLOOR Biden used his Afghanistan speech (!) to praise his unpopular hyperinflation bill that barely passed the house on party lines (220-212) & then read a 5 minute platitude on the largest terrorist hostage situation in American history. Then took NO QUESTIONS Fu*k pic.twitter.com/F9QxqrVOKw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2021

And Biden takes no questions. Biden spent half this Afghanistan speech promoting his “build back better” domestic policy. — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) August 24, 2021

Wonder if all the Americans stuck in Afghanistan give a damn about “build back better” — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) August 24, 2021

Blown away that Biden used his remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan — where more than 10,000 American lives could be at risk — to hype a partisan election overhaul bill. Imagine being a stranded American and seeing that you’re the THIRD ITEM on his to-do list. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 24, 2021

5 hours after Joe Biden was initially slated to speak about his Afghanistan catastrophe, Biden talked about delivering “justice to Bin Laden.” Context left out: In 2012, he said he was opposed to Bin Laden raid: “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go”pic.twitter.com/sdJRG55o7m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2021

It’s always amusing to hear Joe Biden take credit for eliminating Osama bin Laden after he opposed the raid that killed himhttps://t.co/Ruoow9ubnF pic.twitter.com/U0pYDoWLoI — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 24, 2021

So, where’s today’s “Biden turns his back on Americans” pic to add to the collection? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 24, 2021

We’ve built up quite a collection of “Biden walking away” photos in our library.

Biden’s latest remarks summed up: pic.twitter.com/BSKUSoS3g5 — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) August 24, 2021

Joe Biden is afraid to take questions on the Afghanistan chaos because Americans are trapped. The DC newsrooms created this phenomenon. It’s what happens when they protect the ruling party. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 24, 2021

I imagine that every other G-7 leader was appalled by Biden’s “speech” on Afghanistan just now. It was filled with lies, contradicting everything US allies have said. They oppose the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan on August 31. They did not express “solidarity”. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) August 24, 2021

Shorter Pres. Biden: “The Taliban is dictating our timeline. Also this has been a resounding success.” — Mark Antonio Wright (@mawrightjr) August 24, 2021

Is anyone in this administration taking the debacle in Afghanistan seriously?

Related:

‘Shameful’: As Americans are in danger in Afghanistan, Biden slams Republican governors and then walks away taking NO questions https://t.co/B2WVFnGmpi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

