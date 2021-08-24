https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/president-biden-hypes-his-build-back-better-agenda-once-again-turns-his-back-on-the-press-walks-away-without-taking-questions/

President Biden was late delivering a speech that had already been postponed for hours Tuesday. He made his appearance, talked about his “Build Back Better” policy, took a quick swing at Donald Trump over his refugee policy, and then walked away, avoiding questions and disappearing through a door.

We’ve built up quite a collection of “Biden walking away” photos in our library.

Is anyone in this administration taking the debacle in Afghanistan seriously?

