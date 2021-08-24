https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/president-joe-biden-is-mia-but-jen-psaki-assures-us-that-hes-asked-for-contingency-plans-in-case-the-taliban-dont-want-to-play-ball/

We’d ask what the hell the Biden administration is doing, but they’ve made it abundantly clear that they have absolutely no clue.

There was supposed to be a White House press briefing today followed by a speech from Joe Biden, and those things don’t seem to be happening. So we just have to content ourselves with this:

In lieu of the delayed press briefing and Biden speech, the White House releases a statement. Claims there are still “contingency plans” should timeline need to be adjusted, opening door for troop presence into September. pic.twitter.com/JVmgtSCNbA — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 24, 2021

Oh, well. At least the administration will have some contingency plans if the Taliban decide to stick with the August 31 deadline with zero regard for human lives.

Thank goodness!

Our government leaders have gone into hiding. https://t.co/wf2WcJfElr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 24, 2021

There’s that strong, decisive leadership we were promised.

This is fine — fred g sanford (@robsolo) August 24, 2021

