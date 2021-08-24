https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/president-joe-biden-is-mia-but-jen-psaki-assures-us-that-hes-asked-for-contingency-plans-in-case-the-taliban-dont-want-to-play-ball/

We’d ask what the hell the Biden administration is doing, but they’ve made it abundantly clear that they have absolutely no clue.

There was supposed to be a White House press briefing today followed by a speech from Joe Biden, and those things don’t seem to be happening. So we just have to content ourselves with this:

Oh, well. At least the administration will have some contingency plans if the Taliban decide to stick with the August 31 deadline with zero regard for human lives.

Thank goodness!

There’s that strong, decisive leadership we were promised.

