President Trump has long decried censorship by Big Tech not only of himself, but of all of us. And it isn’t just all talk. Indeed, if he were to have a personal motto, none could be better than “Acta Non Verba.” Actions, not words.

We can now report that his lawyers have filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction in the President’s lawsuit against YouTube, LLC and its CEO, Sundar Pichai. The lawsuit lists as plaintiffs President Trump and others who have been censored by YouTube.

A Motion for Preliminary Injunction is a request by a Plaintiff before trial for the court to order that Defendant be enjoined from certain conduct that Plaintiff alleges is so harmful to Plaintiff that Defendant must cease such conduct pending the trial court decision.

To obtain a preliminary injunction, Plaintiffs must show (1) that there is a substantial likelihood that Plaintiff will succeed on the merits of the claim, (2) that Plaintiff will suffer irreparable injury unless the injunction is granted, (3) that the harm from Defendant’s continued behavior outweighs any harm to Defendant that may be caused by granting the injunction, and (4) that granting the injunction is not against public policy or the public interest.

The President’s motion presents compelling arguments in support of each of these propositions and requests that the court order YouTube to stop denying him access to its platform, to reinstate his account, and to lift that ban on certain videos that were censored.

The Motion further requests that the District Court declare that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 is unconstitutional as applied to the facts of this case, as it violates the President’s First Amendment right to free speech, and to enjoin its enforcement against the President.

Finally, the Motion requests that the court order YouTube to permit President Trump to resume selling merchandise on his channel. This last request is very important because one of the legal bases for the lawsuit is that the President has suffered measurable economic harm because of YouTube’s alleged censorship

The case is Donald J. Trump et al. v. YouTube, LLC et al., Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-22445-KMM-LFL in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, based in Miami.

