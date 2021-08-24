https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/principles-first-conservative-heath-mayo-defends-his-decision-to-draw-uncomfortable-visual-parallels-between-capitol-rioters-and-taliban-pics/

Principles First™ conservative Heath Mayo, like other Principled Conservatives, finds himself in quite a quandary these days, what with Joe Biden — the guy they threw all their weight behind — colossally screwing up the Afghanistan withdrawal at every possible turn.

How does one polish such an enormous piece of excrement? Well, for his part, here’s how Heath Mayo’s doing it:

If pictures are worth a thousand words, here’s two thousand words. pic.twitter.com/k478XwBfY8 — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 23, 2021

We don’t need two thousand or even one thousand words to describe someone like Heath Mayo. “Intellectually dishonest morally bankrupt Resistance grifter” should more than suffice.

This ain’t it bro — SomeGuy (@buginmyeye) August 24, 2021

Michael Moore beat you to it:https://t.co/pO2ISBwi9B — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 24, 2021

Great company you keep, Heath.

I can’t wait for the Taliban to be quickly thrown out of the Kabul palace and for nearly six hundred of them to be swiftly prosecuted by the Afghan government. https://t.co/leWr4NTsud — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2021

Capitol rioters were tossed out in hours, Congress finished certifying Biden’s win over Trump that night, & hundreds of participants in January 6th are being prosecuted. The Taliban harbored al-Qaeda on 9/11 (& still do), killed thousands of Americans, & now control Afghanistan. https://t.co/l1iKAY8m5e — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2021

Don’t worry, guys. Heath knows his comparison is totally stupid. OK, he sort of knows:

What is your point? — Chris Parker (@cm_parker) August 24, 2021

Two groups forcibly took a seat of government leaving death and destruction in their wake. Difference of degree and moral weight, sure. But a not insignificant number of Rs are giving the folks on the right a pass. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 24, 2021

Both groups are scum. That’s the only point. Yes, different types of scum and certainly in degree—but those differences are obvious to anyone. Of course they’re different! But some people clearly need to be shocked into seeing the scumminess with uncomfortable visual parallels. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 24, 2021

The Taliban and Capitol rioters are different, but they’re still basically the same for Heath Mayo et al.’s purposes, which are essentially doing whatever they can to mitigate the horrendous optics of the Biden administration’s series of terrible decisions. January 6 was an awful day. The rioters’ actions were indefensible.

And there are absolutely no parallels that should be drawn between them and the Taliban.

Heath, not your best take — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) August 24, 2021

Definitely not. But there was at least *a* take there that wasn’t what many took it to be. 😂 — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 24, 2021

We took Heath’s take to be insanely offensive, which happens to be exactly what it was.

It’s insane to even kind of equate the two groups. — Tim Schlum (@TimSchlumUSA) August 24, 2021

The degree of intellectual dishonesty it took to post this is unquantifiable. — Eugene Slaven (@eslaven) August 24, 2021

We can, however, quantify the amount of shame it took to post it: zero.

The people who think the Taliban are the same as those lame LARPers are in for a big surprise. https://t.co/amjC8pSoGQ — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 24, 2021

