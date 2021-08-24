https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/psaki-expect-americans-left-behind-afghanistan-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday admitted there could be some Americans left behind in Afghanistan.

Just yesterday Psaki said it’s “irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not.”

Joe Biden has turned his back on Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

Biden is abandoning Americans and Psaki is admitting US citizens will be left behind.

Psaki also confirmed Tuesday that Joe Biden will stop evacuating Americans before August 31 to wind down military presence.

Joe Biden agreed to stick with the August 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline after the Taliban threatened “consequences.”

Now there is no way for the US to evacuate the tens of thousands of Americans stranded in Afghanistan before the deadline.

“If one US citizen was suddenly discovered saying ‘you know I really wanna get out and I’m stuck’ – would this trigger a systematic military, all hands on deck type thing to get that person out?” a reporter asked Psaki during Tuesday’s briefing.

“Our commitment continues to US citizens if they want leave, we will help get them out – we expect there could be some [Americans left in Afghanistan] but I’m not going to get into it further.”

VIDEO:

Jen Psaki expects “there could be some” Americans left in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline of August 31st. pic.twitter.com/Egq7LyDVk5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2021

