https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/pure-fire-donald-trumps-office-releases-brutal-ad-attacking-president-biden-on-inflation-covid-and-afghanistan/

We heard from President Biden briefly today, but as has become his custom, he read his notes and then turned his back and walked away while the press shouted their questions, which he ignored.

He did take a shot at his predecessor over his refugee policy, and right about the same time, Donald Trump’s office released an absolutely brutal video that sure likes like a 2024 campaign ad. Since Trump’s banned from Twitter and YouTube, the clip was posted by Taylor Budowich, director of communications for Save America and for Trump.

So, is this an early shot across the bow for 2024, or did Trump just have to get it off his chest. In either case, it’s powerful.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...