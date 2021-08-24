https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/pure-fire-donald-trumps-office-releases-brutal-ad-attacking-president-biden-on-inflation-covid-and-afghanistan/

We heard from President Biden briefly today, but as has become his custom, he read his notes and then turned his back and walked away while the press shouted their questions, which he ignored.

Biden treats questions from the press the same way he treated the Taliban in Afghanistan: he runs away. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 24, 2021

He did take a shot at his predecessor over his refugee policy, and right about the same time, Donald Trump’s office released an absolutely brutal video that sure likes like a 2024 campaign ad. Since Trump’s banned from Twitter and YouTube, the clip was posted by Taylor Budowich, director of communications for Save America and for Trump.

🚨 NEW AD 🚨 President Donald J. Trump releases, “Surrenderer-In-Chief” pic.twitter.com/ctijLXj8gg — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 24, 2021

This is really good. — J♥❤♥ 🇺🇸 (@jennnloveslove) August 24, 2021

Not making any of it up. — Believe Jesus! (@Awurabena2) August 24, 2021

That is DEVASTATING. — JWM (@JWM07072867) August 24, 2021

Pure FIRE.

Bring the whole diseased temple DOWN. pic.twitter.com/7Lqo6iCvzI — 𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓶𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓽𝔂𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓽𝓱𝓐𝓶𝓫𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓪𝓭𝓸𝓻 (@PercipientUnit) August 24, 2021

Chef’s Kiss 👏

The democrats have provided so much commercial material these past 2 weeks — Amit Garg (@AmitMDproactive) August 24, 2021

Just a friendly reminder that virtually everyone in important posts in the Biden administration were in similar posts under Obama. The difference was their mistakes were small enough that the press could cover for them. This is Benghazi 2.0 times 1,000. — Jim Wilson (@JimJwbubba) August 24, 2021

Wow. And that’s only in the first 7 ish months of failure. — mark (@reinforcedtv) August 24, 2021

So, is this an early shot across the bow for 2024, or did Trump just have to get it off his chest. In either case, it’s powerful.

Related:

Bill Kristol says it’s crucial the Biden administration succeed, or we could see a Trumpist Republican win in 2024 https://t.co/WeFMeqQVB6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 21, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

