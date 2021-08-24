https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rep-kinzinger-estranged-much-gop-could-lose-2022-over-democrats?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of former President Trump and more recently maligned with House leadership, now appears more in danger of losing reelection at the hands of Democrats.

Illinois lawmakers are set to release a new congressional map likely to gut Kinzinger’s Chicago-area seat, several sources close to the redistricting process told Politico.

Such a move would leave Kinzinger with few options for remaining in office next year – either run in another district or for governor in the Democratic-leaning state.

State Democrats reportedly say their decision on the district held by Kinzinger – one of two House Republicans appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to her select Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission – is based on geography and population trends.

As a result of the state’s declining population, Illinois is losing one of its 18 congressional districts, and Democrats in charge of the process need some of Kinzinger’s blue-leaning voters to shore up party Rep. Lauren Underwood and the open seat now held by retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, according to Politico.

However, Illinois is one of just a few states in which Democrats have total control over redistricting, which means they’ll almost certainly try to maximize party gains through the new map.

Kinzinger is among 10 congressional Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot. He has called Trump a “loser president.” Trump has said the congressman is among the “hacks” diving the GOP.

