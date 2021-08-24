https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/san-francisco-da-chesa-boudins-heart-is-bursting-after-andrew-cuomo-commutes-sentence-of-his-murderer-domestic-terrorist-dad-david-gilbert/

Fiercely determined to go out on the lowest possible note, now-former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo commuted the prison sentence of former Weather Underground member David Gilbert shortly before he left office.

#Breaking: Cuomo commutes sentence of radical who took part in ’81 robbery — father of SF DA @ChesaBoudin https://t.co/MLtPjnezIp via @TimesUnion — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 24, 2021

Just hours before leaving office, Cuomo granted commutation of the 75-years-to-life sentence of David Gilbert, ex-member of the radical Weather Underground who in 1981 took part in robbery of Brink’s armored truck “that left 2 Nyack police officers and a security guard dead.” https://t.co/nyOy3tt6ar — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 24, 2021

Just before leaving office, Cuomo commuted David Gilbert’s 75-year sentence for felony murder, rendering him eligible for parole. Gilbert is, of course, the father of S.F. District Attorney Chesa Boudinhttps://t.co/vcfeRLtqU6 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 24, 2021

Gilbert’s son, San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, couldn’t be more thrilled. He’s just busting, guys:

My heart is bursting. On the eve of my first child’s birth, my dad – who’s been in prison nearly my entire life – was granted clemency. He never intended harm, yet his crime devastated many families. My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021

Me and my dad in one of our last precious moment of freedom together. pic.twitter.com/ZaOYdn1tx4 — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021

Isn’t that special?

Fixed it for you: pic.twitter.com/6LutOsMrb3 — The Original Pigpen. Wilmont Kurtz (@drfeedbacker) August 24, 2021

His dad, who just received clemency from Cuomo, murdered three people while committing robbery. https://t.co/bGQwwmaqNS — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2021

You dad LITERALLY murdered a black armored car driver to fund a domestic terrorist cell… https://t.co/Dp5nQxtS6N — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) August 24, 2021

Not pictured: the last precious moments of the 3 people Daddy murderedhttps://t.co/SIVmbRbHvv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 24, 2021

thankfully this prison-orphaned waif was raised by sterling model citizens <checks notes> Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn pic.twitter.com/wntcUu2QVi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 24, 2021

If you want to spend time with your infant kid, don’t commit a bank robbery with automatic weapons, killing a security guard and two cops. — HaightCitizen (@CitizenHaight) August 24, 2021

I’ve discovered this neat trick for spending time with your kids rather than going to jail: not murdering multiple people — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2021

But David Gilbert never intended any harm! Doesn’t that count for something?

“He never intended harm” He robbed an armored truck and left three people dead. https://t.co/QBFxg3HAGm — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2021

Your father is a domestic terrorist. He always intended harm. https://t.co/DZ132lE25c — Carly Ortiz-Lytle (@intlcarly) August 24, 2021

“Never intended harm”? He was a getaway driver in an armed robbery that killed three people. https://t.co/j6dXZqrANj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 24, 2021

Chesa Boudin got his moral compass from domestic terrorists. And now he’s following that compass on behalf of San Francisco.

Yes, the guy who was a leading member of the Weather Underground terrorist organization, and who committed felony murder in a Brinks truck robbery as the getaway driver “never intended harm.” This guy is the DA for San Francisco, btw. https://t.co/8skWKJDmyx — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) August 24, 2021

