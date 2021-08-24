https://www.dailywire.com/news/satanic-carlson-whitlock-agree-left-driven-by-ideas-in-direct-opposition-to-god

Journalist Jason Whitlock and Fox News host Tucker Carlson agreed during the Monday episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the core beliefs driving the Left are fundamentally satanic.

“What do you think — I’ve always wondered this — what is the actual support for the ideas?” Carlson asked. “Not, you know, do you like Trump or Biden? But, for example, do you think men can get pregnant? Or do you think some races are morally superior to other races? Like the core ideas of the Democratic Party. How many Americans actually believe that stuff, would you guess?”

Explaining he thinks the actual number is probably quite low, Whitlock said, “Tucker, I’m going to say something difficult to unpack in this short amount of time, but it’s what I truly believe. I think a lot of what the Left supports is satanic. I’m just sorry. It’s in direct objection to God, in direct objection to the Judeo-Christian values that were at the foundation of this country. And those Christian values are why we made so much progress in terms of freedom and humanity and the way we treat everybody.”

“Yes, it was hard, but our Christian values compelled us to sacrifice our lives for the freedoms of other Americans, of slaves. And through the civil rights movement, our Christian values compelled us to take risks and fight for equality and the equality of opportunity for everybody,” Whitlock continued.

“I see a lot of what’s going on here is — I’m just sorry, I’m a man of faith, I was raised in the church, this stuff is satanic,” he concluded. “That’s what’s at the foundation of a lot of this stuff.”

Carlson agreed, adding, “Well, I’m a pretty mild Protestant, personally, but I completely agree with you, especially the gender stuff. When you say you can change your own gender by wishing it, you’re saying you’re God, and that is satanic. I completely agree.”

Expanding on his comments in a Tuesday op-ed for The Blaze, Whitlock wrote, “My problem with the left is its aspiration to redefine every form of sin as a natural desire we should not tame. ‘Do what thou wilt’ is the unstated overarching theme of progressive politics. ‘Do what thou wilt’ is the primary tenet of the Thelema occult practice established by English writer Aleister Crowley, a satanist. ‘Do what thou wilt’ means to seek out and follow your true path and will.”

“Let me translate that for you: If you were born a biological man but feel like a woman, go for it. Seek out your true destiny. That’s why Tucker Carlson responded to my declaration that a lot of what the left supports is satanic by mentioning the transgender issue,” he continued.

Going on to say it was not his intention to single out people with gender dysphoria, Whitlock said that all sin is satanic, including the ones he struggles with.

Pinpointing what he described as the satanic elements of Marxism, Black Lives Matter, and the corporate media, Whitlock concluded, “A lot of what the political left supports is satanic. I admit the satanic nature of my gluttony and other sins. I wish the left would own, acknowledge, and repent its sins.”

