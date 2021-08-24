https://townhall.com/columnists/scottmorefield/2021/08/23/our-covid-overlords-insane-ignorance-of-natural-immunity-n2594541

One of the most insane and frustrating inconsistencies of the CDC’s maddening desire to vaccinate every man, woman, child in America with a vaccine that has a clearly waning efficacy has been the lack of an acknowledgment of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The failure to address this has not only been tone-deaf, but Orwellian in its method and scope. It’s like the experience of at least a third of America with this virus – and the long-lasting, protective immunity conferred – means absolutely nothing to the powers-that-be, who still insist that those with natural immunity vaccinate, wear masks, and live under the same COVID restrictions they seemingly want everyone else to live under from now until the end of time.

Of course, none of their ‘rules’ ever made any sense for anyone, immune or not, not for a highly transmissible respiratory virus with a 99.5+% survival rate. Still, the appalling lack of scientific rigour in their tone-deaf pretensions that natural immunity doesn’t exist should cause and is causing an increasingly large percentage of the public to view them as the discredited, unscientific paper tigers they are.

They insist everyone should be vaccinated to participate in any aspect of indoor life, yet they pretend that those who have had the virus already pose just as much of a ‘threat’ as a random asymptomatic carrier. Anyone with half a brain knows they’re full of Schiff, which is why more and more thinking people are, thankfully, beginning to tune them out. Appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” to discuss the topic a few weeks ago, Dr. Nicole Saphier called the CDC “myopic.”

“We have ample data showing that natural immunity provides effectiveness against severe disease from SARS-CoV-2,” she said. “In fact, Israel showed that reinfection following prior infection is about seven times less likely than if you are fully vaccinated. So I find it to be very myopic that the CDC continues to discount the protection of natural immunity. They only do it for SARS-CoV-2. They acknowledge natural immunity for measles, chickenpox, and many other viruses, but they are so myopic right now in trying to encourage vaccination that they are truly actually not following the science.”

Indeed, as Israel grapples with yet another wave despite having one of the highest vaccinated populations on the planet (‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ my ass), the naturally immune aren’t being represented among the newly infected nearly to the extent that the vaccinated ‘immune’ are.

“Health Ministry data on the wave of COVID outbreaks which began this May show that Israelis with immunity from natural infection were far less likely to become infected again in comparison to Israelis who only had immunity via vaccination,” Israel National News reported. “More than 7,700 new cases of the virus have been detected during the most recent wave starting in May, but just 72 of the confirmed cases were reported in people who were known to have been infected previously – that is, less than 1% of the new cases. Roughly 40% of new cases – or more than 3,000 patients – involved people who had been infected despite being vaccinated.”

Appearing on Fox News earlier this month, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins pretended to be ‘surprised’ at a ‘study’ from Kentucky that purported to show vaccinated immunity as superior to natural. Countering him the next night was Johns Hopkins surgeon Dr. Marty Makary, who has often come to the defense of natural immunity at great risk to his reputation and career.

“There are 14 studies that show that natural immunity is effective, it’s durable, and it’s going strong,” Makary said when asked about Collins’ statement. “And yet there’s been this inexplicable denial of it and after a lot of public pressure now from our public health leaders to talk about natural immunity they come up with this study that they essentially jerry rigged in Kentucky showing that maybe it was 2.3 times higher among those with previous infection – that is the natural immunity group – than those who were vaccinated.”

“Well guess what, the rate of getting a subsequent infection in those with natural immunity was 0.09%, and those who were vaccinated in that time period was 0.03%,” he continued. “The conclusion is, it’s extremely rare in both groups, not that it’s higher among those with natural immunity by two to three fold.”

Makary pointed out that the study’s authors never said whether or not the 234 people who got infected even had symptoms before questioning their choice of Kentucky in the first place as an example of the agency rigging the system to run a narrative they like.

“And why did they pick Kentucky?” he asked. “They’ve got data on all 50 states. They only reported Kentucky because they were using a statistical method called ‘fishing’ where you run the data on all 50 states and the one state that gives you the signal that’s consistent with what you want to say is the state you report out.”

All those studies, along with the entire history of viral infection, showing natural immunity is effective, durable, and long-lasting, and yet the Centers for Disease Control continues to memory-hole the truth. But why? I suppose my answer to this should be a sardonic ‘why not?’ when the sordid history of our pandemic response has consisted of nothing but trite, illogical fiat orders. “Wear a mask and get vaccinated!” the muppets in charge mindlessly chirp while ignoring and suppressing any science that gets in the way of their simplistic answers, including information on real treatments for the virus that work to lower the death rate.

Perhaps they think the public is too stupid to react thoughtfully to the truth, or perhaps something more sinister is afoot. At this point, I wouldn’t blame a soul for suspecting the latter.

