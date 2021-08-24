https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-wendys-car-airborne-family

A harrowing surveillance video captured the moment a car flew into the air and crashed into a Wendy’s fast food restaurant just feet away from where a family was eating outside.

The incident unfolded at the Wendy’s in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

The video shows the car fly across the parking lot and hit another car that was waiting in the drive-thru to the restaurant. The flying car continues and stops when it crashes into the restaurant.

A family can be seen on the video scattering away from the crash.

South Brunswick Police said that a driver lost control of his Toyota Carolla as he was driving on the freeway and swerved into a berm in front of the restaurant and went airborne.

Shards of glass flew into the restaurant from the car breaking some restaurant windows.

Police said that two people were hurt but not seriously.

“This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash,” said South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka. “To think it was the middle of the day, people were eating both inside and outside and none of them were injured.”

The driver of the Toyota had be extricated from his vehicle by the Monmouth Junction Fire Department. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

While no one was hurt, the building suffered such extensive damage that the restaurant will have to shut down.

“The building was damaged to the point it can’t be used but everyone eating was able to walk away,” said Hayducka.

The South Brunswick Building Department said the building will have to be reviewed for safety before it can be reopened.

Here’s the surveillance video from KHOU-TV:







Watch: Car goes airborne, flips and crashes into Wendy’s restaurant



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

