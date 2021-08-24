https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/sexual-assault-lawsuit-filed-against-top-good-morning-america-producer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A former top producer at ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” has been accused in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting female employees and creating a toxic work environment.

The suit details accusations being leveled against former executive producer Michael Corn, who worked for the network from 2010-2021. In a statement issued via his attorney, Corn denied the allegations.

Kirstyn Crawford alleges that in 2015 on a trip to Los Angeles to cover the Academy Awards, Corn grabbed her hand “and told her that he wanted to be able to help her with her career” and then “began kissing Crawford on the head and rubbing her legs” while in a car back to her hotel.

Crawford then took Corn, whom she says was intoxicated, back to his hotel room where he “grabbed Crawford’s arm and pulled her down onto the bed and pulled her head onto his chest.”

Jill McLain, another ABC News staffer, alleges that she “suffered grievous psychological harm resulting from Corn’s sexually abusive actions.” McClain is accusing Corn of sexually groping her on a flight in 2010.

Corn was recently hired by Nexstar Broadcasting Group as the company’s president of news and head of NewsNation, the organization’s cable news operation.

