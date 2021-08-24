https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/sexy-liberal-her-words-not-ours-blue-check-tries-making-a-pro-mask-argument-by-using-condoms-and-let-the-backfire-begin/

Considering what an abysmal job Dr. Fauci did with AIDS, we’re not entirely sure how smart Kimberley Johnson’s tweet really is. Not to mention government wasn’t mandating condom usage … can you imagine? ‘Sorry sir, you’ll have to show proof that you’re wearing a condom before we can allow you to come into Target. You understand.’

We get what she was trying to do here but yeah … this was dumb.

When AIDS was a bigger threat, how many parents encouraged their offspring to have unprotected sex because condoms were an infringement on their sexual liberty? — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 22, 2021

Remember all those condom mandates? Heh.

Not to mention she basically made the anti-mask-mandate people’s point for them. Parents should be the ones encouraging mitigation, not the damn government.

Nice blue check she’s got there.

Are you saying Dr. Fauci got aids wrong too? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 24, 2021

AIDS isn’t an airborne virus.

AIDS doesn’t have a 99% survivability rate.

Unlike breathing, one doesn’t require sexual intercourse every moment of every day to survive. Other than those differences, *great* comparison. 😂 👍 🤡 — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) August 24, 2021

No businesses were shut down over AIDS that I remember, even the ones it was spreading in. — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) August 24, 2021

When was the government and a whole bunch of Karens running into bedrooms screaming at men for not wearing condoms? pic.twitter.com/lHIgq1zPcK — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) August 24, 2021

WHERE IS YOUR CONDOM?! YOU’RE KILLING GRANDMA.

That sounds … well, that sounds off.

Our bad.

No condom mandate though — John Paul Sterling (@sterlinginks) August 24, 2021

50 thousand people read this and said to themselves, “I like the point she’s making”🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/JQqEZRKMuX — Tandy (@DanTypo) August 24, 2021

We weep for the future of this country.

Lots of dumb people out there, and they all seem to use Twitter.

The comments under this idiotic tweet are astounding. Just absolutely astounding. You can’t seriously be comparing Covid to AIDS. https://t.co/mYIS1kBhNW — GAGirl1967 Biden’s AWOL as Kabul Falls (@Tamzilla_52) August 24, 2021

Well, Fauci has worked on both and screwed both up so yeah … you can.

I’m sorry, was there a condom mandate I never heard of? Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/o4PIJ7cvIA — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 24, 2021

She thought this up and tweeted it all by herself!! https://t.co/5QqrHVO0KO — JJS (@jamesseegs) August 24, 2021

Note, when we started going through the quote-tweets on her tweet the number of morons saying she was onto something here … yikes. We weep for the future of this country.

Ignorance and flat-out stupidity are both far more dangerous than any virus, and we get to see it 24/7 on Twitter.

Lucky us.

