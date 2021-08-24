https://mediarightnews.com/new-york-governor-cuomo-stripped-of-emmy-following-his-resignation-amid-sexual-harassment-allegations/

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been stripped of his Emmy award by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“JUST IN – Emmy Award stripped from former NY Gov. Cuomo. Cuomo had been given the International Emmy Founders Award “for effective communication and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the International Academy announced last year.”

During the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the former Governor was given the international Emmy Founders Award as they were most likely pleased with his lockdowns. That came while he has been accused of killing the elderly by moving Covid-19 patients to nursing homes during that same time.

The organization said, “The International Academy announced today in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Bruce L. Paisner, International Academy president and CEO, said at the time, “The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure. People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Former Governor Cuomo was Hollywood’s favorite politician as many celebrities called themselves, “Cuomosexuals”. Now that he has been exposed to what they already knew he was, they are leaving him in the dust.

