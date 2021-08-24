The Biden administration is under pressure from some allies to keep U.S. forces in the country beyond the end of the month to assist the evacuation of tens of thousands of citizens of the United States and Western countries as well as Afghan allies desperate to escape Taliban rule. Britain, France and other U.S. allies have said more time is needed to evacuate their personnel, but a Taliban spokesman warned that the United States would be crossing a “red line” if it kept troops beyond the 31st, which he said would trigger unspecified “consequences.”

The Taliban is scoring propaganda victory after propaganda victory. The U.S. appears as a supplicant coming before the mighty Taliban begging for consideration for their helpless ones.

It’s sickening.

It will be impossible to evacuate all the Americans from Kabul who want to leave because the administration has no idea how many Americans there are living in the city or where many of them are. They also can’t possibly evacuate all the at-risk Afghans who assisted American forces during the occupation and who would be executed if the Taliban got their hands on them.

It’s going to take weeks — perhaps months — to finish the job of safely evacuating those who are in danger. And the way the Taliban is talking, they have no intention of giving the United States that much of a grace period to get the job done.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby says it’s still possible the evacuation could be completed by the end of the month.

“We are well aware of the stated desire by the Taliban to have this mission completed by the 31st of August, I will tell you that we are still planning on completing it by the 31st of August. That is the mission that has been signed by the commander in chief and assigned to us and that’s what we’re trying to execute,” Kirby added. Earlier on Monday, the U.S. military confirmed a brief firefight broke out at one gate into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to the White House, 48,000 people have been evacuated from the Kabul airport since August 14. Even with the rescue effort ramping up by the military commandeering civilian aircraft to facilitate the evacuation, it would take at least a couple of weeks to get just the Americans out, not counting our Afghan allies and their families.

The situation will come to a head sometime early next week.