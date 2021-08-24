https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/08/24/singapore-pm-drops-harsh-facts-on-kamala-harris-in-wake-of-biden-afghanistan-debacle-n432026
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Finally Resigns
August 10, 2021
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 94: The 'Religion of Division, Benedict Society, and Bari, Winston & Britney' Edition
July 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy