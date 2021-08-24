https://summit.news/2021/08/23/bush-era-nsa-head-says-its-a-good-idea-to-send-unvaccinated-trump-supporters-to-afghanistan/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dr. David Martin: Daszak and Fauci Committed Acts of Domestic Terrorism With Coordinated Release of Covid Bioweapons
July 25, 2021
Tucker: Hungary Solves Illegal Immigration Problem Because They Had the Will — America Should Be Embarrassed
August 5, 2021
Rep. Brian Mast: Afghanistan ‘New Terrorist, Jihadist Club Med’
August 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy