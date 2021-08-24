https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/569148-sponsor-drops-schwarzenegger-over-anti-mask-rant

A bodybuilding sponsor has dropped actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as a spokesperson over his recent rant against anti-maskers, USA Today reported.

A spokesperson for the sports supplement company REDCON1 told The Hill that they chose to discontinue their partnership with the former California governor because of his “anti-America” comments, also pulling out of the Schwarzenegger bodybuilding event next month.

“To be clear we did not pull out of the event because of a mask issue. We understand the importance of public safety as well as the responsibilities of all event organizers. These are unprecedented times and we’re aligned with public safety for all,” the spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

“We elected to discontinue support due to Arnold’s comment, ‘Screw Your Freedoms.’ With the global influence Arnold beholds we find that ideology dangerous and anti-America and community.”

REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman took to Instagram to address dropping the “Terminator” actor as a sponsor, saying that as a “patriotic pro-freedom brand,” they “can’t support his opinion with our dollars.”

In an interview earlier this month, Schwarzenegger told CNN host Bianca Golodryga and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander VindmanAlexander VindmanSchwarzenegger to anti-maskers: ‘Screw your freedom’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate finalizes .2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Flynn makes bizarre remark about AR-15: ‘Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C.’ MORE that people who still are in denial about the COVID-19 pandemic need a reality check, calling people who are still anti-masks “schmucks.”

“You have the freedom to wear no mask — but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you,” Schwarzenegger said in the interview.

Schwarzenegger’s comments and REDCON1’s move come as the U.S. is currently dealing with another surge in COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant hammering unvaccinated individuals.

