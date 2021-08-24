https://freebeacon.com/politics/the-cruelty-is-the-point-folks/

It’s easy to forget that Joe Biden has only been president for seven months. The Biden era is such a whirlwind of cruelty it can be hard to keep track. The unfolding human rights disaster in Afghanistan is merely one of several catastrophes to arise in the month of August alone.

U.S. Border Patrol encounters surged to a 21-year high, further straining the overcrowded immigrant detention facilities that have become breeding grounds for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris, the official tasked with handling the crisis, who repeatedly lied about visiting the border, is off gallivanting in Southeast Asia. Speaking of gallivanting, the VP’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, was recently spotted partying on a yacht in Saint-Tropez while hardworking American families struggled to make ends meet.

The New York attorney general’s office found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D., N.Y.) had “sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law” and received damage control advice from his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, and several leading members of the #MeToo movement. Cuomo reluctantly resigned a week later, but not before he denounced his accusers as politically motivated liars. In a final act of sociopathic depravity, the outgoing governor abandoned his dog because he couldn’t be bothered to care for it anymore.

These acts of unspeakable Democratic cruelty have, for obvious reasons, been overshadowed by the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the tragic scenes of human suffering outside the airport in Kabul, where toddlers are being trampled to death and tossed over barbed-wire fences to escape the Taliban’s reign of terror. “I want to kill myself, and I am not alone, many women in Afghanistan are broken now,” a young Afghan woman recently said of the unfolding human rights catastrophe.

President Biden, who has been credibly accused of sexual assault, does not seem to care about the suffering Afghan women will be forced to endure under Taliban rule. Asked if he bore any responsibility for the cruelty Taliban militants plan to inflict upon the country’s female population, Biden was unequivocal. “No, I don’t,” he told Margaret Brennan of CBS News. “Do I bear responsibility? Zero responsibility.”

Biden’s top aides on the same page. On Monday, for example, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was wheeled out to gaslight the American people. Asked about the situation in Afghanistan, where thousands of Americans remain stranded, Psaki lashed out in Biden’s defense. “I think it’s irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. They are not,” Psaki huffed. (They are.) Last week, after French president Emmanuel Macron told Biden the two countries had a “moral responsibility” to evacuate their allies in Afghanistan, the White House scrubbed that language from the official summary of the conversation.

Biden’s supporters, the vast majority of whom would likely have identified as hardcore “Cuomosexuals” less than a year ago, are just as callous in the face of Afghan suffering. In fact, they relish it. Former CIA director Michael Hayden suggested it would be a “good idea” to deport “our Taliban”—Americans who disagree with the president—to Afghanistan to be slaughtered and enslaved. One of the president’s supporters told a Russian-born journalist to “go back to Russia if you don’t like Biden’s answers” on Afghanistan. Others have said the quiet part out loud, praising the disaster as “an impressive display of sheer competence” and “the greatest [rescue mission] in history,” as though Afghan suffering were the intended outcome.

To paraphrase Adam Serwer, award-winning staff writer at the Atlantic: “It is not just that the perpetrators of this cruelty enjoy it; it is that they enjoy it with one another. Their laughter at the suffering of others is an adhesive that binds them to one another, and to Biden, in a shared scorn for those they hate and fear.” It should come as no surprise that, in the midst of this summer of cruelty, even as Biden’s COVID-19 body count surged past 200,000—the equivalent of 67 September 11 attacks—Democrats have been partying together like college freshmen and refusing to use protection.

Earlier this month, former president Barack Obama flouted safety guidelines—and flaunted his excessive wealth—by throwing himself a massive 60th birthday soirée at his $17.5 million waterfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard. The so-called Obama variant of COVID-19 has led to a surge of cases on the island, threatening to overrun its only hospital.

GUEST COLUMN: Yeah, I Threw Myself a Massive Party at My Island Estate in the Middle of a Pandemic, And There’s Nothing You Worthless Plebs Can Do About It

Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) headlined a Democratic fundraiser in Napa Valley, where the servants were masked but the rich donors (who forked over as much as $29,000 to attend) were not. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) boogied with Stephen Colbert and other celebs in Central Park. Biden, meanwhile, lounged at Camp David as the Taliban advanced on Kabul and reluctantly canceled a weekend vacation in Delaware amid intense public criticism.

These brazen displays of élite pomposity are, of course, intended to send a message: That the United States belongs to Biden voters, specifically the rich, powerful, and famous ones who get invited to presidential birthdays and Democratic fundraisers. If you’re one of these people, or know enough of them, you won’t even lose your job for masturbating in front of your work colleagues. They make the rules, but those rules only apply to the rest of us. They denounce cruelty yet take perverse pleasure in shoving their supremacy down our throats. “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” is their birthright, and theirs alone.

For decades, Biden’s supporters in the media have urged the American people not to take him seriously. We’ve been told to disregard his blatant lies as charming examples of his propensity for public gaffes. Sure, they concede, he can be a little creepy, or downright gropey at times, but he’s perfectly harmless. So are his supporters, they argue, who are united by a shared admiration for his experience and charisma, rather than a shared animus for their political enemies.

Perhaps it’s time for all Americans to admit to the obvious: This is who Joe Biden really is. Like most Democrats, he rejects the notion that “moral responsibility” should ever apply to him. It would be foolish to expect a man who praised his segregationist colleagues and refuses to acknowledge the existence of his own grandchild to behave any differently when it comes to ensuring the safety of our Afghan allies, or restoring order at the southern border, or preventing his ill-trained dog from soiling the White House carpets and attacking members of his staff.

It’s time to start admitting what we all know to be true about the evil in the hearts of Biden’s most ardent supporters and to stop being afraid to say it out loud: The cruelty is the point, folks.

