https://www.theblaze.com/news/thug-beats-woman-brooklyn-subway-platform

Police told the New York Post a man used a metal stick to beat a 58-year-old woman on a Brooklyn subway platform last week.

What are the details?

The NYPD told the paper that the victim was waiting for a train around 8:30 a.m. Friday on the northbound platform of the Church Avenue G train station in Kensington when the man came up to her and beat her with the metal stick multiple times in the head, leg, and arm.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital and treated for bruises and pain, police told the Post.

Police released security video of the middle-aged suspect, the paper said, adding that he was wearing a black T-shirt with an egg and bacon image and multicolored shorts during the apparently unprovoked attack.

The Post said he remained at large.

Anything else?

The incident was yet another violent physical attack that has taken place in Brooklyn over the last two months:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

