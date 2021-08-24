https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/24/toxic-femininity-militia-man-who-bombed-minn-mosque-now-wants-to-be-a-woman-n1472262

Last December, a federal grand jury found 50-year-old Michael Hari guilty for his role in the bombing of Dar al-Farooq (DAF) Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. on Aug. 5, 2017. He was convicted of civil rights violations and hate crimes.

Today, Mike Hari now “identifies” as Emily Claire Hari, according to federal Minnesota assistant public defender Shannon Elkins. Elkins alleges that Hari is suffering from gender dysphoria, and says that absorbing “right-wing” anti-Muslim content online has resulted in an “inner conflict” that led to the attack.

Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017. https://t.co/kwqib6IH9U — KNSI News (@KNSI) August 24, 2021

Elkins recently filed court papers asking U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank to give Hari 30 years in prison rather than the life sentence sought by prosecutors. Elkins claims Hari bought military fatigues for his so-called missions but also purchased female clothing for a planned trip to Thailand for male-to-female surgery. “Hari was living a double life,” Elkins said. No one was killed in Hari’s mosque bombing. His two co-defendants have pleaded guilty and are also awaiting sentencing.

Hari is also seeking an amended prison placement, based on his transgender identity, but the details of the request are under seal.

Is Hari a regular guy looking to spend the next three decades in a less-rapey women’s prison, or is he a woman cursed to have been born with a man’s body? Either way, Hari is looking to leave the hoosegow an 80-year-old “woman.”

Fact-O-Rama! Hari changed his first and middle names but didn’t bother to update his hirsute-sounding surname.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

