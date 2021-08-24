https://noqreport.com/2021/08/24/trump-backed-football-legend-herschel-walker-is-running-for-u-s-senate-in-georgia/

Former football star Herschel Walker filed paperwork Tuesday to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, setting him up for a potential challenge next year against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the contentious battleground state.

Walker, a University of Georgia football legend who went on to play in the NFL for more than a decade, had been considering a bid for months while living in Texas. On Monday, a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Walker had just registered to vote in the Peach State — under an address in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta — provided a strong indicator that he may be preparing to launch his campaign.

Federal Election Commission records confirmed Tuesday that the former football great had indeed formally filed his bid for office.

Although former President Donald Trump has not officially endorsed Walker, Trump wrote in a statement in March, “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” In this May 29, 2018 file photo, […]