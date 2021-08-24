https://foxbaltimore.com/amp/news/local/analyst-hogans-jabs-against-president-biden-spell-political-plotting-for-next-move

Analyst: Hogan’s ‘jabs’ against President Biden spell political plotting for next move

Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to President Joe Biden Monday pushing for four various actions to fight COVID-19 and the move is just latest move from the governor to take shots at the Administration and some analysts said the comments could be calculated.

Hogan appeared on CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday, just a short drive south from Annapolis, appearing in person to talk about the vaccination rollout and vacating Afghanistan. Hogan criticized the Biden Administration for a convoluted rollout of COVID-19 booster shots and continued to argue for authorization for younger kids who have yet to become eligible.

As for the situation in Afghanistan, Hogan called it “an unmitigated disaster” and said he’d like to have more information and communication coming from the State Department, especially since Maryland was one of the first states to announce it would welcome more Afghan refugees through the Special Immigrant Visa program.

“Governor Hogan’s criticisms are like little jabs,” said John Dedie, a political analyst in the Baltimore area. “You know, he’s thinking about running for president in 2024, I don’t think he has a shot in hell but it’s a free country, he can run if he wants.”

Hogan has yet to confirm rumors about a presidential run, but his political plotting has put him on the map, at least in the Washington, D.C. media area. Hogan has said he wasn’t interested in running for U.S. Senate in 2022 – when his term as governor is up – against the sitting U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“It raises his profile a little bit with the group of people that are the anti-Trump people,” Dedie noted.

Dedie said, as a Republican Hogan needs to carve out a lane for himself in a party that’s still very much influenced by the former president himself.

“The problem is the party has been hijacked by former President Trump that it may be hard to get that lane without being heavily criticized by former President Trump or other candidates,” Dedie said.

But the GOP-Governor’s track record thought he pandemic – Maryland has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country – along with his executive experienced, could bode well for the two-term governor if he sets his sights on the race for the White House, according to Dedie. However, finding that niche with Republican primary voters could the biggest challenge for the governor to date.

“They want to find a candidate in 2024 that’s normal, that has experience governing, knows what they are doing and isn’t going to do or say crazy things,” Dedie said. “In many ways, he stands out as the anti-Ron DeSantis.”

Follow Political Reporter Mikenzie Frost on Twitter and Facebook. Send tips to mbfrost@sbgtv.com.