American News Aug 24, 2021 5:01 PM EST
“How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!” Former President Donald Trump said.
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden for evacuating fleeing Afghan people before American citizens.
“Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before our citizens. Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans,” said Trump.
“You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights,” he added.
Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world,” Trump continued. “What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!”
The statement from Trump comes as the deadline for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan looms closer with August 31 being set as the deadline, and was sent as the nation’s press corps waited for Biden to deliver his scheduled speech on Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, Biden is set to decide whether or not he will extend that deadline, despite warnings from the Taliban that an extension sill result in “consequences.”
