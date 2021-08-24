https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/truth-hurts-sen-chris-murphy-pissed-at-cnn-and-media-for-not-making-biden-and-dems-look-less-incompetent-with-afghanistan/

Guess Sen. Chris Murphy doesn’t like it when the media reports THE TRUTH, especially when that truth makes Biden and his party look like the incompetent failures they really are with Afghanistan and in general.

Truth hurts.

Case in point:

Even Adam Schiff has said it can’t happen. And now that we know Biden is ‘sticking with’ Aug 31 it’s definitely not happening.

This is probably a tough pill for ol’ Murphy to swallow especially after tweeting this last night:

Look at Chris telling the media how to do their job.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a flaming jacka*s.

Right?

They’re not ‘stranded,’ people just don’t want to leave.

Yeah, that’s it.

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

Heh.

Yup.

Hey, that narrative ain’t gonna protect or defend itself.

***

Related:

‘Biden’s LEGACY will be kneeling to the Taliban’: Biden caves, decides to ‘stick with’ Aug 31 deadline for #Afghanistan withdrawal

‘Sexy liberal’ (her words, not ours) blue-check tries making a pro-mask argument by using condoms and LET THE BACKFIRE begin

‘We’re about to ABANDON Americans’: Adam Housley shares DAMNING tweets from former CIA still connected to #Afghanistan in thread

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...