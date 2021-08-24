https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/truth-hurts-sen-chris-murphy-pissed-at-cnn-and-media-for-not-making-biden-and-dems-look-less-incompetent-with-afghanistan/

Guess Sen. Chris Murphy doesn’t like it when the media reports THE TRUTH, especially when that truth makes Biden and his party look like the incompetent failures they really are with Afghanistan and in general.

Truth hurts.

Case in point:

CNN’s @clarissaward in Kabul: “I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield and I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It just, it can’t happen.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) August 20, 2021

Even Adam Schiff has said it can’t happen. And now that we know Biden is ‘sticking with’ Aug 31 it’s definitely not happening.

This is probably a tough pill for ol’ Murphy to swallow especially after tweeting this last night:

In fact, it didn’t take 2 weeks to evacuate 50,000. It took 10 days. Lots of work still to do, but it might be time for a bit of a reassessment by the media of this operation given the actual results. https://t.co/qbLWWcJ05q — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 24, 2021

Look at Chris telling the media how to do their job.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a flaming jacka*s.

Spin all you want–but the reason for this emergency evacuation is Biden’s disastrous “plan” that withdrew the military and closed Bagram–and then remembering that he left 15,000 American behind. And everyone knows this. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 24, 2021

STFU and go back to your Greenwich cocktail parties. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 24, 2021

Just throwing numbers out gives their supporters and media allies talking points. It worked for them early on with the rollout of the vaccine. Then they moved on to blame the people. In Afghanistan they blamed people first for not leaving. Now it’s look, we got x number out. — DammitBlueWasOld (@DCRUSH1) August 24, 2021

Right?

They’re not ‘stranded,’ people just don’t want to leave.

Yeah, that’s it.

Senator Chris Murphy reporting from his flat in Kabul ladies and gentlemen. “Every little thing,

is going to be all right” 🎶 Don’t listen to the reporter on the ground man. CT is where it’s at. — David Frink (@DavidFrink4) August 24, 2021

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

Heh.

How many are Americans? — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) August 24, 2021

How many are AMERICANS? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 24, 2021

So you’re calling an American, who’s ACTUALLY in Afghanistan, a liar? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 24, 2021

Yup.

Hey, that narrative ain’t gonna protect or defend itself.

***

