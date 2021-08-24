https://www.oann.com/u-s-climate-envoy-kerry-expected-to-travel-to-china-in-september-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-climate-envoy-kerry-expected-to-travel-to-china-in-september-sources



FILE PHOTO: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

August 25, 2021

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) – U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry is expected to travel to China next month to continue his efforts to carve out climate change as an area of closer collaboration amid deepening tensions between the two countries, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The visit would mark the second for the former secretary of state, who has led U.S. efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge them to accelerate efforts to curb carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sandra Maler)

