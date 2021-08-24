https://noqreport.com/2021/08/24/u-s-official-finally-acknowledges-covid-19-natural-immunity-as-good-as-vaccine/

Dr. Admiral Brett Giroir, Fmr. HHS Asst. Secretary The following is a news analysis

It was truly “breaking news” when the former Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. and Admiral Brett Giroir, acknowledged the power of natural immunity in fighting Covid-19.

While not all of Giroir’s information was fully accurate, it may be the closest a prominent U.S. official has come to addressing the often-unspoken elephant in the room as effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines continues to decline.

In a television news interview, Giroir was pressing for more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 when host Dana Perino asked about the role of natural immunity.

“So natural immunity, it’s very important,” acknowledged Giroir. “There are still no data to suggest vaccine immunity is better than natural immunity. I think both are highly protective.” There are still no data to suggest vaccine immunity is better than natural immunity. I think both are highly protective. Dr. Admiral Brett Giroir, Former Asst. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Continuing on, Giroir said, “But I think you, if you have proof of Covid infection, right now that’s still equivalent to vaccine immunity. And even The CDC recognizes that. If you’re an American coming […]