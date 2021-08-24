https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-troops-begin-second-pullout-from-kabul/

BREAKING: The U.S. military has started withdrawing from Afghanistan reducing troop presence: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 24, 2021

The news comes shortly after President Biden decided not to extend his deadline of Aug. 31 to withdraw. “Things have departed. We can still defend the airport,” the official said.

There are fewer American troops at the airport in Kabul today than there were yesterday.

It was notable at the Pentagon new conference the number of U.S. troops on the ground was not mentioned. For days, the number of American troops flooding into Kabul was part of the daily release.

“We are still able to get Americans out who want to evacuate,” one official said.

Biden feared Blackhawk down moment in Kabul

Joe Biden told military officials he was reluctant to deploy US forces outside the Kabul airport perimeter over fears of a Black Hawk Down-style tragedy.

In a video conference last week, the president also negatively commented on how quickly the Afghan government fell apart and told commanders he wanted them to be focused on beefing up security at the airport.

Biden has since changed his mind, with secretive rescue missions currently being flown in Kabul.

In Kabul, the are other ‘sortie’ flights – made by a single military aircraft – happening outside of the airport, but officials won’t reveal the airlift sites for security reasons.

‘On occasion, as needed, our commanders have the authority they need to use their assets and their forces to help assist Americans who need to get to the airport, get to the airport, on a case-by-case basis,’ said John Kirby.

