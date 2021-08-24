https://www.oann.com/uk-says-evacuation-window-at-kabul-airport-unlikely-to-be-extended/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-says-evacuation-window-at-kabul-airport-unlikely-to-be-extended



Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS

August 24, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace said.

U.S. President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets Group of Seven leaders at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The Taliban have said the Aug. 31 deadline is a red line.

Wallace told Sky News he was doubtful there would be an extension “not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely.”

He added: “It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Costas Pitas)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

