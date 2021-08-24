https://beckernews.com/new-us-embassy-issues-last-alert-to-leave-afghanistan-or-theyre-on-their-own-recalls-it-30-mins-later-41084/

NBC News’ Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel has reported the U.S. embassy issued a ‘last alert’ for U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan or “they’re on their own.”

US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

In Kabul the shock of this transition is profound. Most people under 20. They never knew Taliban rule. Now their choice is try to get out, if they can, or hope the Taliban have really changed. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

At the White House press conference today, Press Secretary Jen Psaki effectively admitted that the Biden administration now “expects some” Americans to be stranded in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has failed to move the Taliban on extending the August 31 deadline to evacuate all Americans out of Afghanistan. The terror leaders have warned of “consequences” if the United States cannot conduct all evacuation and extraction missions by that deadline.

“A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops,” the AP reported. “The Taliban say they will accept ‘no extensions’ to the deadline.”

The disheartening news comes amidst reports that the U.S. and the Taliban’s terror leaders have been conducting “secret meetings” to negotiate the safe passage of Americans seeking to leave the war-torn nation.

“CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting Monday in Kabul with the Taliban’s de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy,” the Washington Post reported.

“President Biden dispatched his top spy, a veteran of the Foreign Service and the most decorated diplomat in his Cabinet, amid a frantic effort to evacuate people from Kabul international airport in what Biden has called ‘one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history’.”

“The CIA declined to comment on the Taliban meeting, but the discussions are likely to have involved an impending Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to conclude its airlift of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies,” the Post added.

The Washington Post report confirms that it is now policy under the Biden administration to negotiate with terror regimes over the safety of Americans. The report notes that Baradar had been previously imprisoned for his role in terrorist operations, but now is bargaining with the CIA over the safety of U.S. civilians and Afghan allies.

“For Baradar, playing the role of counterpart to a CIA director comes with a tinge of irony 11 years after the spy agency arrested him in a joint CIA-Pakistani operation that put him in prison for eight years,” the Post noted.

Despite the denials from the White House at a press conference on Monday that Americans were “stranded,” House intelligence chair Adam Schiff revealed the upshot from a classified briefing that it appears doubtful the Biden administration will be able to procure them all from the volatile situation.

The United States has evacuated at least 17,000 people, but only a fraction of this number — 2,500 people — have been American citizens. It is currently unknown how many Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan, but current reports cast doubt on evacuating them all by the August 31 deadline.

It looks like they’ve been sent a ‘last alert’ to get the hell out of dodge. The U.S. military is in preparations to leave entirely. Then Americans will be at the mercy of the Taliban, ISIS and al Qaeda after that.

