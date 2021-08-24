https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/us-military-has-reportedly-started-pulling-troops-from-afghanistan-as-biden-admin-reportedly-tells-anyone-left-after-8-31-that-theyre-on-their-own/

When it comes to getting Americans and allies out of Afghanistan, Joe Biden is fully committed … to abandonment.

Easy come, easy go. Right, Joe?

We did not expect great things from the Biden administration. But Joe Biden has proven himself to be downright toxic, to America and to the world.

And what happens to the people who get left behind? Well, they’re reportedly “on their own.”

Listen:

Insane. This is insane.

Count on it.

Yes he is.

What an absolute, unmitigated disgrace.

