https://fansided.com/2021/08/23/red-sox-travis-shaw-walk-off-grand-slam-rangers-video/

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 22: Travis Shaw #47 of the Boston Red Sox breaks his bat on a foul ball in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 22, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Matthew Hazlett/Getty Images)

Just after closer Matt Barnes blew the save against the lowly Texas Rangers, recent acquisition Travis Shaw more than made up for it with a walk-off grand slam in the tenth.

Barnes was unable to secure the save, marking yet another tough performance in the month of August for a player the Red Sox rely on quite a bit.

Yet, one Chaim Bloom mistake (Barnes’ extension) was redeemed by a success story in Shaw, who was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers just a few days ago.

It’s a win against the lowly Rangers, but the Red Sox will take it. It’s been a brutal stretch for Boston as they try to hold on to the second American League Wild Card spot, fighting off the Oakland Athletics.

Red Sox: Will Alex Cora make a change at closer?

Barnes’ August ERA suggests a change could be coming — or at the very least a break from such a strenuous role as the team flirts with other options.

The likes of Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock and Hirokazu Sawamura are the ideal next man up in the bullpen if Cora opts to go that route. If not, he’ll be asking Barnes to solve his issues in the middle of a pennant race.

As baseball fans, we all remember our firsts. Whether it’s the first game we attended, the first jersey we purchased or our team’s first World Series win. This summer, Woodbridge Wines, FanSided and some of your favorite baseball stars want to help you celebrate your baseball fan firsts. Check out this video from Adam Jones talking about his own baseball first and then share your own stories by visiting https://woodbridgevideocontest.dja.com/index for your chance to meet Adam Jones himself!”