https://www.dailywire.com/news/virginia-democrat-governor-candidate-suggests-government-make-life-difficult-for-unvaccinated-people

Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor of Virginia who is again running for the position, said in a recently released video that his administration would “make life difficult” for people who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

McAuliffe was one of the keynote speakers at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s (HIMSS) global conference on August 13. During his comments at the forum, McAuliffe explained that in order to stop the pandemic, government would need to enact vaccine mandates or otherwise make it difficult to function in society if unvaccinated.

McAuliffe began by saying “We have 93 million Americans today that are not vaccinated,” and that “We need to do everything that we possibly can” to decrease that number, before suggesting the next variant or strain could be “resistant to vaccines.”

He then spoke about what he tells private businesses.

“And I tell my private businesses all the time: ‘I hope you mandate vaccines for people coming in,’” McAuliffe said. “Until we make it hard for people get on planes or go to movie theaters, people just aren’t going to do it.”

McAuliffe was joined on stage by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican to discuss COVID-19 and vaccines. Later on in the discussion, McAuliffe suggested making “life difficult” for the unvaccinated.

“We’re not going door-to-door, but you make life difficult,” McAuliffe said after accusing Christie of bringing “this crazy right-wing ideology” into the discussion for suggesting we shouldn’t pass laws we can’t enforce.

Christie made the comments regarding vaccine mandates, saying you can’t enforce a law that tells people, hypothetically, to get vaccinated in seven days. As Christie explained, there wouldn’t be a constitutional way for the government to know who didn’t get vaccinated.

McAuliffe is not the only politician to suggest or left-leaning personality so make such a suggestion regarding vaccines. As The Daily Wire previously reported, CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen said on air that “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.”

“But at some point these mandates, by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice-weekly testing,’” she added. “Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice.”

A popular left-wing blog, the Palmer Report, approved of Wen’s statement but took it a step further, saying, “unvaccinated right wingers” are a “threat to national security” and should be “locked out of public places.” Studies have shown that the unvaccinated population is not solely made up of “unvaccinated right wingers,” but also African Americans and Hispanics. In New York City, for example, just 33% of black residents are fully vaccinated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also spoke to unvaccinated Americans as if they are animals, saying: “Human beings do well when they have carrot and stick. So, a mandate helps people to realize it’s time.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

